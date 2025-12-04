3rd victim dies from injuries in 12-car crash, prosecutors say
A third victim in a 12-vehicle crash has died, prosecutors said Thursday morning.
Jose Gutierrez, 19, already faces two counts of open murder, a count of attempted murder and a count of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm in connection with the Nov. 18 crash, according to court records.
It was not immediately clear if Gutierrez would face a third murder charge.
In a separate case tied to the same crash, Gutierrez faces four counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.
His passenger and girlfriend, Adilene Duran Rincon, 20, and a driver from another vehicle, Edward Garcia, 38, died at the scene on West Cheyenne Avenue near North Jones Boulevard, according to Gutierrez’s arrest report.
Two others, Jose Pena-Dominguez and his passenger, Vanessa Lanez-Vasquez, also were critically injured in the collision, police said at the time.
Police said Gutierrez was driving an Infiniti G37 at “a high rate of speed” and did not slow down before he hit vehicles stopped at a red light. Witnesses reported to police that the Infiniti was traveling around 100 mph in a 45 mph zone.
