4 arrested in burglaries accused of beating couple, holding wife’s head under water

Four of the five people arrested in connection to a string of valley burglaries allegedly restrained two of their victims with duct tape and held one victim’s head underwater, according to court records.

Raven Queen, 28, Denzale Lee, 27, Antonio Washington, 25, Lamonte Butler, 24, and Howard Cavitt, 27, were all arrested last month in connection to a string of burglaries reported in Summerlin and Henderson.

Butler and Cavitt were initially arrested in California and set to be extradited to Nevada, but are not currently shown to be in custody, according to Clark County District Court records.

Queen is also accused of being involved in a robbery resulting in a shootout with social media influencer Cordero James Brady, also known as CJ So Cool.

The victims in one of the burglaries, a 77-year-0ld man and his wife, told the court that four men broke into their house, restrained them with duct tape and hit each of them with guns multiple times, according to court testimony transcripts.

The wife said one of the burglars held her head underwater in her bathtub three times and that she could hear the man talking on the phone with what sounded like a woman’s voice after she came back above the water.

Queen is due back in court on April 24, while Lee and Washington are due back on July 31. Butler and Cavitt are not currently in custody and have bench warrants out for their arrest.

