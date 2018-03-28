4 reputed MS-13 members charged in Las Vegas murder

Four alleged MS-13 gang members were charged late Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a rival gang member whose body was found on federal property in Southern Nevada.

(Thinkstock)

Four alleged MS-13 gang members were charged late Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a rival gang member whose body was found on federal property in Southern Nevada.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Nevada U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson, Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse of the FBI’s Las Vegas division and Special Agent in Charge Joseph Macias for Homeland Security Investigations Los Angeles.

Salvadoran nationals Josue Diaz-Orellana, 22; Luis Reyes-Castillo, also known as “Molesto,” 24; David Perez-Manchame, also known as “Herbi” and “Walter Melendez,” 19; and Miguel Torres-Escobar, 20, are charged with assault with intent to commit murder, kidnapping, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The charges stem from the death of Arquimidez Sandoval-Martinez, whose body was found in early February, two weeks after his disappearance.

Officials said the defendants are illegally in the United States and are in federal custody. Reyes-Castillo, Perez-Manchame and Torres-Escobar are scheduled to make their initial appearance this afternoon at the federal courthouse in Las Vegas before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach. A date for Diaz-Orellana has not been set.

MS-13, which is short for “La Mara Salvatrucha,” is a transnational gang composed primarily of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador. In the United States, MS-13 has been functioning since at least the 1980s.

Las Vegas police announced earlier this week that the gang has been tied to 10 homicides that occurred in Clark County within the past year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.