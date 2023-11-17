4 suspects in 17-year-old’s fatal beating appear in adult court

Four other teens arrested in connection with the death of a Rancho High School student have remained in the juvenile court system because of their ages.

Three of the four juveniles, Damien Hernandez, left, Gianni Robinson, and Dontral Beaver, right, who have been sent to the adult system in the Rancho High School case appear in court during their initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Four of the juveniles arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student made their initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday.

Dontral Beaver, 16; Damien Hernandez, 17; and Gianni Robinson, 17, all had initial appearances in front of Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer on Friday morning.

Treavion Randolph, a fourth teenager whose case has been sent to the adult court system and who turned 16 on the day of the fatal beating, appeared in court on Friday afternoon.

Four other juveniles have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jr. Because the other four teenagers are under the age of 16, they will need to go through a certification hearing in Family Court for a judge to determine if they will be tried as adults.

The judge ordered Beaver, Hernandez, Robinson and Randolph to continue to be held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center although attorneys will have the opportunity to present bail arguments at later hearings. They are set to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Family members of the suspects attended court on Friday, but declined to speak with reporters after the hearing.

Daniel Martinez, a special public defender representing Randolph, said following the afternoon session that he expects his client to plead not guilty on Tuesday.

“In all likelihood, we’ll address bail at that time and the case will be set for a preliminary hearing,” Martinez said.

Since the case will be consolidated and involves co-defendants, the Clark County Public Defender’s office has a conflict of interest and cannot represent the other three defendants. But the county will refer them to its list of local lawyers hired to represent indigent clients, he said.

The fatal beating happened off of Rancho High School’s campus on Nov. 1 and was captured on a video that a top police official called “very void of humanity.” The video showed about 10 people kicking, stomping and punching Lewis until he fell unconscious.

Metropolitan Police Department officers are still searching for two potential suspects seen in the video.

Police have said a group of teens set up the fight after school after a pair of wireless headphones and possibly a marijuana vape pen were taken from either Lewis or his friends earlier in the week.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has said that prosecutors are still determining the “varying degrees of culpability” in the case, and if all of the teens will be formally charged with murder.

The certification hearings for the four younger teens are scheduled for Dec. 6 in Family Court.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.