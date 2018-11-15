5 men indicted in Las Vegas sex-trafficking case

Five men were indicted Thursday in connection with a lucrative sex-trafficking ring operating out of Clark County.

Their names are Jeff Yu-Kuang Lin, Thomas Burnett Leitzen Jr., Tony Matthews, Stan Li and Alan Christopher Russell. Deputy Attorney General Alissa Engler accused them of running massage parlors as a front for prostitution.

Through the operation, they earned upwards of $3 million, mostly from credit cards, Engler said in court Thursday morning. Chief District Judge Linda Bell issued warrants for each of them.

Collectively, the men face 76 counts of charges that include money laundering, placing a person in a house of prostitution, living from the earnings of a prostitute, pandering, racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

Lin faces 36, counts and his bail was set at $250,000. Leitzen faces 19 counts, and his bail was set at $150,000.

Matthews faces eight counts, Li faces five counts, and Russell faces eight counts. Bail for each of them was set at $50,000, $25,000 and $25,000, respectively.

Copies of the indictment were not immediately released, and a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office declined to provide additional details.

As of Thursday afternoon, the men remained free.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

