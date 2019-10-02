$7.5K bail set for North Las Vegas bailiff accused of sex with minor

Marshal Jered Pace, 50, was arrested Friday after his shift at the North Las Vegas courthouse, court documents show. He faces 2 counts of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Bailiff Jered Pace, center, removes handcuffs from a defendant in North Las Vegas Justice Court in 2014. Pace is facing charges of soliciting sex from a minor, court records show. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson judge set bail at $7,500 bail on Wednesday for a North Las Vegas Justice Court bailiff accused of paying a child for sex.

Marshal Jered Pace, 50, was arrested Friday after his shift at the North Las Vegas courthouse, court documents show. He faces two counts of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

He appeared in Henderson Justice Court on Wednesday wearing the dark blue uniform given to Clark County Detention Center inmates.

According to Pace’s arrest report, a child told Las Vegas police that he met Pace on Grindr, a gay dating and hookup app, and met with Pace 25-30 times to perform sex acts for money. The boy said he listed his age as 2o on the app.

The report states that both Pace and the child told police they met at the Henderson Police Range several times to have sex. Pace told police he did have sex with the boy, but believed he was 22 years old.

When Pace’s case was called, a state prosecutor and his attorney, Todd Leventhal, approached the bench and spoke to Judge David Gibson for several minutes.

After the attorneys returned to their places, Gibson approved the $7,500 bail, but noted that the state objected to the amount.

It was not immediately clear if Pace had paid the court and been released.

Pace’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 9.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.