7 motorcycle gang members indicted in North Las Vegas slaying

Seven people were indicted in the death of Tommy Wayne Kemery, 40, of Puyallup, Washington. Kemery was found Sept. 6 on Interstate 15 near mile marker 57 with multiple stab wounds, police said at the time.

The Regional Justice Center houses the Eighth Judicial District Court, the largest general jurisdiction court in Nevada. It serves about 2 million citizens. (Review-Journal file photo)

A motorcycle gang member was extradited to Las Vegas, and two others were arrested Wednesday after a sweeping indictment in connection with a fatal stabbing in North Las Vegas.

Seven people were indicted in the death of Tommy Wayne Kemery, 40, of Puyallup, Washington. Kemery was found Sept. 6 on Interstate 15 near mile marker 57 with multiple stab wounds, police said at the time.

Justin Davis, 33,was one of six people indicted on charges of murder and robbery, according to court records, which show the indictments were filed May 5. Another man was indicted on being an accessory to murder. Prosecutors said Davis was a member of a group known as Wyde Bodie, while the others indicted were members of Wheels of Soul.

Davis was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, and Chief Deputy District Attorney Mike Dickerson said Wednesday that another two were arrested in other states. Warrants were still outstanding for the other men.

Dickerson said Kemery was a member of Chosen Few motorcycle gang, which was involved in a robbery in San Diego where property of the Wheels of Soul motorcycle gang was stolen.

Investigators believe that when members of the Wheels of Soul were headed home to various states from San Diego, they passed through Las Vegas and saw Kemery. The group forced him off the road, stabbed him multiple times, robbed him and rode home, Dickerson said.

Dickerson said members of the Wheels of Soul are suspected of killing another Chosen Few member in San Diego on Sept. 12, six days after Kemery died. Further details on the slaying were not immediately available.

“Tommy Kemery was in town for a wedding,” Dickerson said. “He kissed his wife goodbye. She took flight back to Washington, and he was going to ride home.”

Davis, who was booked in Las Vegas Friday, was a member of a supporting gang. Also among those charged were James Purdie, the national vice president of Wheels of Soul, Dickerson said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.