8 accused of trafficking large amounts of meth in Las Vegas

Eight alleged associates of the Pomona Sur Lokotes drug trafficking organization are accused of distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Las Vegas.

(Getty)

Eight alleged associates of the Pomona Sur Lokotes drug trafficking organization have been arrested and are accused of distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Las Vegas, federal officials announced on Friday.

“This case exemplifies the targeted, impactful prosecutions that our office has been prioritizing to drive down crime rates and dismantle drug trafficking organizations,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in a statement.

A federal grand jury returned a 22-count indictment against Luis Arellano, aka “Lewis Arellano” and “Laughter,” 29; Jacqueline Martinez, 29; Ivan Salazar, aka “Evil,” 38; Domingo Montes Jr., aka “JR,” 34; Amelio Che Medina, 43; Anna Barrios, 32; and Victor Manuel Rodriguez, aka “Smokey,” 37.

They face charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

Another seven-count indictment charges Sergio Rios, aka “Gremlin,” 36, with the distribution of methamphetamine. All eight defendants are from Las Vegas.

According to court documents, law enforcement began investigating Arellano and other alleged associates of the Pomona Sur Lokotes organization in December. Arellano and Martinez are accused of traveling to California to pick up methamphetamine and cocaine that they and others then distributed in Las Vegas.

Law enforcement officials arrested the defendants between Sept. 13 and Nov. 4. During the course of the operation, officials seized about 26 pounds of methamphetamine, about 3 pounds of cocaine and nine firearms.

In addition to drug charges, Salazar and Medina each face one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Salazar is accused of possessing a semi-automatic rifle after being convicted of felonies in Nevada. Medina is accused of possessing a 9mm handgun after being convicted of felonies in Utah.

The drug case was investigated by the FBI’s Safe Streets Gang Task Force and the Metropolitan Police Department.

