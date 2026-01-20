‘A jury may or may not believe:’ Las Vegas police Lt. enters plea before start of trial

If Brian Boxler, 45, completes six months of counseling and meets other conditions, the misdemeanor battery charge he faces will be dismissed.

Las Vegas police Lt. Brian Boxler, who was arrested on a domestic battery charge after arguing about laundry with his wife, appears in court with his attorney Dominic Gentile at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, May 12, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brian Boxler appears in court during his plea at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attorney Dominic Gentile, representing Brian Boxler, left, addresses the judge at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metro Lt. Brian Boxler, who was accused of choking his wife after an argument over unfinished laundry, pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

If Boxler, 45, completes six months of counseling and meets other conditions, the misdemeanor battery charge he faces will be dismissed. He entered an Alford plea, meaning he maintained his innocence but acknowledged that prosecutors could prove the charge at a trial.

“A jury may believe it, or a jury may not believe it, but rather than run that risk, he’s entering the plea pursuant to Alford,” Gentile told District Judge Maria Gall.

Deputy District Attorney James Puccinelli said that prosecutors would have sought to prove that in October 2024, Boxler got into an argument with his wife, Stephanie Boxler, because she had not finished doing laundry. During the fight, Brian Boxler put his hand around her neck, pushed the woman up against the wall, and squeezed in an upward motion, causing her to later report experiencing tunnel vision, Puccinelli said.

The prosecutor also said that Stephanie Boxler called her mother, who called the Metropolitan Police Department officers to their home. Stephanie and Brian Boxler are still married and live together. The wife has since denied that her husband physically assaulted her, according to court transcripts.

Stephanie Boxler was absent from the plea hearing, unlike her husband’s previous court proceedings.

Under the plea agreement, Brian Boxler was ordered to complete 26 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 48 hours of community service. Gall also said that Boxler must pay a $345 fine and undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations.

If he completes the terms, stays out of trouble, and avoids any negative contact with his wife, he would not be convicted. If he fails, he could receive a 180-day suspended jail sentence and probation.

Gall asked, “You decided to do this to avoid the possible harsher penalty if you were convicted of the original charges at trial. Is that correct?”

Boxler replied, “Yes, that is correct, your honor.”

Dominic Gentile, Boxler’s attorney, said he had already started the domestic violence course and assured the judge that he would complete all the requirements by the end of July.

“I am confident that in six months we will see a dismissal,” the judge said.

After the hearing, Gentile said that, while not certain, it was likely that the lieutenant could resume work with Metro, considering the adjudication.

