‘A price to pay for everything’: Man gets 2 to 6 years in prison for DUI crash that killed motorcyclist

Bryan Vargas-Caicedo previously pleaded guilty in District Court to reckless driving and, in a lower court, to misdemeanor DUI in connection with the death of 37-year-old Wesley Larsen.

Bryan Vargas-Caicedo, who pleaded guilty to reckless driving in a case involving a motorcyclist's death, enters a courtroom during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, In Las Vegas.

Bryan Vargas-Caicedo, right, who pleaded guilty to reckless driving in a case involving a motorcyclist's death, addresses the court before his sentencing as his attorney John Turco looks on at the Regional Justice Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, In Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bryan Vargas-Caicedo, who pleaded guilty to reckless driving in a case involving a motorcyclist's death, listens as his attorney John Turco addresses the court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, In Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bryan Vargas-Caicedo, who pleaded guilty to reckless driving in a case involving a motorcyclist's death, looks at his family as he is handcuffed after his sentencing as his attorney John Turco looks down at the Regional Justice Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, In Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge on Wednesday sentenced a man to two to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and causing the death of a motorcyclist.

Bryan Vargas-Caicedo, who had been out of custody on bail, wept as a marshal handcuffed him following District Judge Ronald Israel’s sentencing.

Vargas-Caicedo was initially charged with two felonies — DUI resulting in death and reckless driving — stemming from a Sept. 5 crash near East Tropicana Avenue and South McLeod Drive.

He later pleaded guilty in District Court to reckless driving and, in a lower court, to misdemeanor DUI in connection with the death of 37-year-old Wesley Larsen.

Vargas-Caicedo admitted he was driving erratically and turned in front of Larsen while facing a flashing yellow light.

Vargas-Caicedo’s defense attorney, John Turco, said his client’s DUI charge was reduced because the victim had also been driving dangerously. Turco said that, according to police, Larsen was traveling 82 mph in a 45-mph zone — an offense that qualifies as felony reckless driving.

Vargas-Caicedo was eligible for probation, but prosecutor Sammy Lamb urged the judge to impose a prison term of two to six years, the maximum allowed for his charges.

Turco urged Israel to consider probation, saying that Vargas-Caicedo expressed remorse, had no prior criminal record, and had maintained full-time employment for the past decade.

“He has not driven since. He sees the incident in his mind on a daily basis,” Turco said. “He’s not minimizing it. He’s not ignoring it.”

Turco added that Vargas-Caicedo’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.09, which he said was a “quarter of a beer” past the legal limit.

During the hearing, Vargas-Caicedo also apologized to Larsen’s relatives sitting in the gallery. He called the crash an awful mistake.

“This is not who I am,” Vargas-Caicedo said as Larsen’s widow dropped her head.

“I’m doing everything I can to make things right,” the defendant added.

‘A price to pay for everything’

Relatives described Larsen as a man of deep faith and generosity. They said he worked as a journeyman electrician, had many friends, and was as a role model for his daughter and two stepsons.

He also had a passion for motorcyles and often prayed for and alongside his fellow riders.

Kimberly Boggs said her cousin Wesley Larsen, whom she considered more like a brother, would have been the first to forgive Vargas-Caicedo.

Larsen’s widow, Jennie Larsen, urged the judge to impose the maximum sentence, speaking on behalf of the couple’s 16-year-old daughter.

“My daughter is sad every day,” she said. “Please give him the maximum sentence for my daughter.”

Wesley Larsen’s father, Kevin Flink, who delivered his victim impact statement remotely, echoed the widow’s plea.

“The defendant has broken the law and needs to pay for what he has done,” Flink said. “There’s a price to pay for everything.”

At the end of the hearing, Israel said that Larsen’s speed at the time of the crash did not negate the severity of what Vargas-Caicedo had done. Along with imposing prison time, the judge also ordered the defendant to pay more than $30,000 in restitution to the Larsen family.

Miya Boggs, Larsen’s aunt, said that Vargas-Caicedo would be eligible for release within a couple years, but said that any prison sentence was “a good start.”

