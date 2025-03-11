Abuse allegations should disqualify judge, police sergeant’s attorney says

An attorney for Las Vegas police Sgt. Kevin Menon, who is accused of unlawful detentions and child sexual abuse material possession, filed a motion to disqualify District Judge Ronald Israel.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon, left, talks with his attorney Dominic Gentile before a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon, right, appears in court with his attorney Dominic Gentile at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. Menon is accused of unlawful detentions, oppression and battery. and possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a child. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An attorney for a Metropolitan Police Department sergeant accused of misconduct has filed a motion to disqualify the judge overseeing his client’s case after the judge’s daughter accused her father of abuse.

Dominic Gentile, who represents Sgt. Kevin Menon, filed the motion Monday. Authorities have said Menon unlawfully detained people on the Las Vegas Strip and possessed more than 500 sexual images of young girls.

Gentile’s motion argues that District Judge Ronald Israel “suffers from, at a minimum, implied bias” because the allegations his daughter has made would be investigated by the same Metro unit that had one of its members look into Menon.

That could lead Israel to avoid rulings unfavorable to police, Gentile said in the filing.

Israel did not immediately respond to a request for comment left with his office. A court spokesperson said Israel would not be able to comment because the case is pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

