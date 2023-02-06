Accused cult leader appears in court

Nathan Chasing Horse, accused of raping and sex trafficking women and girls, arrives for a hearing in North Las Vegas Justice Court Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nathan Chasing Horse, accused of sexually assaulting children for two decades, appears in court during his arraignment at North Las Vegas Justice Court, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nathan Chasing Horse, who played Smiles a Lot in the Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves,” was accused by multiple women and girls of operating a cult called The Circle and misusing his “spiritual influence,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nathan Chasing Horse, accused of sexually assaulting children for two decades, appears in court during his arraignment at North Las Vegas Justice Court, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nathan Chasing Horse, who played Smiles a Lot in the Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves,” was accused by multiple women and girls of operating a cult called The Circle and misusing his “spiritual influence,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

An alleged cult leader and former actor accused of sexually abusing women and girls appeared in court on Monday in North Las Vegas.

Nathan Chasing Horse, a 46-year-old member of the Rosebud Sioux Indian Lakota Tribe, has been accused by multiple women of misusing his “spiritual influence” to operate a cult known as The Circle, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. Chasing Horse also played Smiles a Lot in the Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves.”

Like during his first appearance last week, the courtroom was packed on Monday with Chasing Horse’s family and supporters. Some of those in the courtroom wore traditional regalia, and at least one supporter wore a jacket with “Chasing Horse” written across her back. The group of supporters declined to comment following the hearing.

Several of Chasing Horse’s alleged victims were also in attendance on Monday, said Rulon Pete, the executive director of the Las Vegas Indian Center.

Pete, who spoke with reporters on behalf of the victims, said the women had mixed emotions following Chasing Horse’s arrest.

“It’s a good feeling for them, but at the same time it’s like reliving the situations they’ve been through,” Pete said.

Police arrested Chasing Horse last week after raiding his North Las Vegas home, where he lived with up to six women he viewed as wives, the report said.

During a court hearing on Thursday, a North Las Vegas judge ordered Chasing Horse to remain in custody without bail, but the judge said attorneys would have the chance to argue for him to be granted bail on Monday.

Instead, North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Craig Newman scheduled another hearing for Wednesday to determine if Chasing Horse will be represented by a defense attorney from Los Angeles.

Chasing Horse is facing two counts of sex trafficking of an adult, and one count each of sexual assault against a child, sex assault and child abuse, court records show.

Multiple women told investigators they lived with Chasing Horse as wives and were raped by him starting when they were teenagers. Some of the women first met Chasing Horse as young children after their families sought him out for the healing powers he claimed to have, according to the arrest report.

Authorities in Canada and the FBI have previously investigated Chasing Horse in connection with sexual assault allegations, the report said. He has also been banished from the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana after he was accused of human trafficking, spiritual abuse and intimidation of tribal members.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.