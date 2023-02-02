Accused cult leader, movie actor held without bail on sex trafficking charges
A judge ordered Nathan Chasing Horse to remain in custody without bail after he was arrested and accused of operating a cult and sex trafficking women and girls.
Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, is facing two counts of sex trafficking of an adult, and one count each of sex assault against a child, sex assault and child abuse.
North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Belinda Harris ordered him to remain in the Clark County Detention Center without bail, although attorneys will have a chance to argue for him to be granted bail during a future court hearing.
Chasing Horse, who played Smiles a Lot in the Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves,” was accused by multiple women and girls of operating a cult called The Circle and misusing his “spiritual influence,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report released Wednesday.
He was arrested Tuesday by Metro’s major violators section after a three-month investigation. Chasing Horse is accused of raping, grooming and trafficking his six wives when they were as young as 9 years old.
