Courts

Accused cult leader, movie actor held without bail on sex trafficking charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2023 - 9:36 am
 
Updated February 2, 2023 - 10:02 am
Nathan Chasing Horse, accused of sexually assaulting children for two decades, is led out of the courtroom after being arraigned at North Las Vegas Justice Court, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nathan Chasing Horse, who played Smiles a Lot in the Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves,” was accused by multiple women and girls of operating a cult called The Circle and misusing his “spiritual influence,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Nathan Chasing Horse, accused of sexually assaulting children for two decades, appears in court during his arraignment at North Las Vegas Justice Court, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nathan Chasing Horse, who played Smiles a Lot in the Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves,” was accused by multiple women and girls of operating a cult called The Circle and misusing his “spiritual influence,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Nathan Chasing Horse, accused of sexually assaulting children for two decades, appears in court during his arraignment with Michael Wilfong, left, chief deputy public defender, at North Las Vegas Justice Court, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nathan Chasing Horse, who played Smiles a Lot in the Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves,” was accused by multiple women and girls of operating a cult called The Circle and misusing his “spiritual influence,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Nathan Chasing Horse, accused of sexually assaulting children for two decades, appears in court during his arraignment at North Las Vegas Justice Court, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nathan Chasing Horse, who played Smiles a Lot in the Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves,” was accused by multiple women and girls of operating a cult called The Circle and misusing his “spiritual influence,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Nathan Chasing Horse, accused of sexually assaulting children for two decades, appears in court during his arraignment at North Las Vegas Justice Court, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nathan Chasing Horse, who played Smiles a Lot in the Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves,” was accused by multiple women and girls of operating a cult called The Circle and misusing his “spiritual influence,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A North Las Vegas judge ordered a former movie actor to remain in custody without bail on Thursday after he was arrested and accused of operating a cult and sex trafficking women and girls.

Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, is facing two counts of sex trafficking of an adult, and one count each of sex assault against a child, sex assault and child abuse.

North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Belinda Harris ordered him to remain in the Clark County Detention Center without bail, although attorneys will have a chance to argue for him to be granted bail during a future court hearing.

Chasing Horse, who played Smiles a Lot in the Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves,” was accused by multiple women and girls of operating a cult called The Circle and misusing his “spiritual influence,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report released Wednesday.

He was arrested Tuesday by Metro’s major violators section after a three-month investigation. Chasing Horse is accused of raping, grooming and trafficking his six wives when they were as young as 9 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

