Accused of plotting murder, attorney Gary Guymon seeks disability status for law license

Attorney Gary Guymon at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Embattled criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Gary Guymon has filed a petition to transfer his law license to disability status, court records show.

Guymon, 62, was arrested last week and faces charges that include sex trafficking, pandering, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder. Police have alleged he recruited felons to kill a client while he was under investigation.

Nevada Supreme Court records indicate the State Bar of Nevada filed a petition Thursday to suspend Guymon’s law license. Guymon filed a petition the same day to transfer to “disability inactive status,” according to a docket sheet.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Guymon said he would direct a request for comment to attorney Dominic Gentile and hung up on a reporter.

Gentile did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

According to Daniel Hooge, general counsel for the state bar, when an attorney is on disability inactive status, it typically means they have a mental or substance abuse issue so severe they can’t practice, although it can also be used for a physical disability.

The designation would halt a pending discipline case but prevents an attorney from being reinstated without filing a petition, Hooge said. The lawyer would also have to prove to a panel that their prior disability is no longer an issue, he said.

It’s unclear what Guymon’s basis is for seeking disability status.

Hooge said records in an attorney discipline case are confidential until the Supreme Court makes a ruling.

The Metropolitan Police Department alleged in an arrest report that authorities began investigating Guymon in November after receiving information that he was “inducing and encouraging prostitution from females to provide sexual acts to him and his associates.”

Police began monitoring his phone communications in January.

The report alleged that in one call, Guymon said, “I am not saying I have anything to do with this, but the only way to stop this girl is to kill her. I’m not saying that’s the solution or you know.”

Guymon spoke to two felons about killing a client whom he intimidated into prostitution, police have claimed, but he later denied soliciting a murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court March 6.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.