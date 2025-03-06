Accused of sex trafficking, attorney Gary Guymon doesn’t show for court appearance

Guymon’s attorneys said in a statement that the case is baseless. Police have alleged he discussed killing a client he forced into prostitution.

How does one get charged with a crime? In Nevada, there are 2 main paths.

Suspect in killing of man found on I-15 appears in court, held without bail

Attorney Gary Guymon at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Accused of sex trafficking and conspiring to kill a client, attorney Gary Guymon did not show up in court for his initial appearance hearing Thursday, but his attorneys alleged that a “financial motive” underlies his case.

Guymon, 62, an attorney in Nevada since 1989, was arrested Feb. 3 and faces charges of sex trafficking, pandering, solicitation and conspiracy to commit murder and bribing or intimidating a witness.

After two justices of the peace recused themselves, the case was assigned to Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Noreen DeMonte.

Defense attorney Craig Hendricks confirmed he had received Guymon’s criminal complaint. He said attorney Louis Palazzo will also represent Guymon.

According to Hendricks, Guymon was not required to be present in court because he was represented by an attorney. That’s “standard” procedure, he said, not special treatment for Guymon.

“Our client maintains his innocence,” Palazzo and Hendricks said in a statement. “We look forward to presenting the other side of the story in court to provide a more accurate portrayal of what truly occurred and to reveal the financial motive driving this groundless and flimsy case.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said in an arrest report that Guymon represented one of the alleged victims as an attorney, then developed a romantic relationship with her and provided her with a Range Rover and an apartment. Guymon told investigators he also helped her with “a job that she was not qualified for,” according to police.

“Once she was terminated as an office employee, she then began to systematically attempt to ruin his office, his career and his life,” Hendricks said of the woman.

The report said she spoke to police and “covertly record(ed)” a conversation with Guymon.

Police alleged that as her relationship with Guymon soured, he sent her text messages saying he’d be her “gorilla pimp,” a pimp who is violent, and threatening to “smash” her teeth.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Giancarlo Pesci declined to comment on the case.

Authorities began investigating Guymon in November after receiving information that he was “inducing and encouraging prostitution from females to provide sexual acts to him and his associates,” according to Metro.

With two felons, Guymon discussed killing a client he had forced into prostitution, police have alleged. That client was the same woman Guymon had supported financially, according to the report.

Guymon said he did not solicit a murder.

His law license has been temporarily suspended by the Nevada Supreme Court.

DeMonte set Guymon’s preliminary hearing for June 5 and scheduled a status hearing for May 1.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.