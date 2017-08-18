ACLU opposes drug cocktail planned for Nevada inmate’s execution

The Nevada branch of the American Civil Liberties Union expressed concern Friday about the lethal drug cocktail proposed by state prison officials in the planned execution of condemned inmate Scott Dozier.

Two-time killer Scott Dozier stands for a hearing about his death sentence at the Regional Justice Center on July 27, 2017. Dozier has said he wants to be put to death. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A day after Dozier’s execution date was extended to Nov. 14 and the drugs were revealed, ACLU officials criticized as untested the planned use of diazapam, a sedative; fentanyl, an opioid; and cistracirium, a paralytic agent.

“This experimental combination of drugs has never been used for lethal injection in any state, and it must be reviewed by the court to ensure it complies with all state and federal laws,” Tod Story, executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, said in a statement. “Although we don’t know much about this untested drug combination, it is very concerning that a paralytic is included, which could lead to conscious suffering and suffocation. Use of these drugs could result in a botched execution, leading to torture or a lingering death in violation of the protections of the United States Constitution.”

Lawyers for Dozier, who has pushed for his own execution, filed court papers this week to ensure that the death penalty is carried out legally.

Under Nevada law, Dozier and his lawyers must know exactly which drugs will be used seven days before the week of his execution, but there are no rules to ensure the execution protocol itself or other key information will be disclosed.

While the state has not executed an inmate in more than a decade, corrections officials have said they can carry out a fatal injection.

The condemned 46-year-old man was sent to Nevada’s death row nearly a decade ago for his second killing. Less than a year ago, on Oct. 31, Dozier sent a letter to the judge, requesting that his appeal process cease and that he “be put to death.”

A Clark County jury convicted him in September 2007 of killing 22-year-old Jeremiah Miller at the now-closed La Concha Motel and robbing him of $12,000 that Miller had brought from Phoenix to purchase materials to make methamphetamine.

Miller’s torso, cut into two pieces, was found in April 2002 in a suitcase in a trash bin at an apartment complex. His head, lower arms and lower legs never were recovered.

In 2005, Dozier was convicted in Arizona of second-degree murder and given a 22-year prison sentence. In that case, prosecutors said he shot and killed a 27-year-old man, stuffed his body into a plastic container and dumped it in the desert near Phoenix.

Dozier would be the first inmate executed in a Nevada prison since 2006.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

