Alexis Plunkett disbarred from practicing law in Nevada

Las Vegas attorney Alexis Plunkett, serving probation for allowing clients to use cellphones in jail, has been disbarred from practicing law in Nevada.

“Her misconduct injured the profession and the legal system, especially when taking into consideration her position as a criminal defense attorney and the nature of her misconduct, but more importantly, she caused great injury to her clients,” Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Gibbons wrote in the seven-justice unanimous opinion. “The seriousness of this injury cannot be overstated.”

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of possession of a telecommunication device by a prisoner, and was ordered to serve 3 years probation. While she told prosecutors and a judge in May that she never wanted to practice law in Nevada again, Plunkett’s sentiment shifted while she awaited a decision from the high court, which was handed down Friday.

“This is the only career I’ve known, and I am absolutely devastated,” Plunkett wrote in an email to the Review-Journal. “I lived my life and I practiced law trying to help people, and my mistaken help has cost me my career and livelihood.”

Plunkett had returned to Ohio, where she was raised, to serve out her probation. She told the newspaper in September that she was working remotely for a Nevada attorney she declined to name.

Her felony conviction stemmed from jail visits Plunkett made to former client Rogelio Estrada and her then-boyfriend Andrew Arevalo, who in 2014 was shot and wounded by a High Desert State Prison guard.

Plunkett represented Arevalo in his lawsuit against the Nevada Department of Corrections in connection with the shooting, which left another man dead. A former prison guard charged in the shooting struck a deal with prosecutors last month, and was ordered to undergo mental health treatment and perform community service.

District Judge Michael Villani initially dismissed a 14-count indictment against Plunkett, but the Nevada Supreme Court later reversed that decision.

Plunkett has said she was in a relationship with Arevalo, who also was indicted, and that they used the cellphone to make calls regarding bail, which she believed they were authorized to do.

Prosecutors ultimately dropped separate charges of bribing or intimidating a witness, a felony, and dissuading or preventing a person from testifying, a gross misdemeanor, against Plunkett as part of her plea agreement.

“I have nothing but remorse for dragging two clients, my own boyfriend and a homeless pro bono client, into this mess, and I’m sorry the Supreme Court felt I would do anything to purposefully harm my clients,” Plunkett wrote. “My entire life is ruined over a genuine mistake. I do not wish upon anyone what I have been through.”

