Allegations that Tony Hsieh’s brother gave him drugs withdrawn

Attorneys for Tony Hsieh’s longtime friend and financial manager filed court documents Friday withdrawing previous allegations that Hsieh’s brother bought him drugs and “plied” him with alcohol in the months before his death.

Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich., in 2013. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

The notice filed Friday did not indicate why lawyers were withdrawing the previous motions containing the allegations, which came from Tony Lee. In April, Lee sued his friend’s estate, seeking nearly $7 million from what the suit claimed was a breached contract.

In the withdrawal, Lee’s lawyers reserved the right to “renew any arguments of law or fact” from the prior allegations.

The previous allegations were made in response to filings from September, in which Hsieh’s lawyers claimed the former Zappos CEO spent his final years malnourished, barely sleeping and hallucinating from ketamine and nitrous oxide use.

Lee’s lawyers argued in the October filing that the prior allegations were “clearly filed at the direction of Andrew Hsieh,” Tony Hsieh’s brother, and were meant to “seek to inject salacious allegations into the litigation.”

Lawyers for the Hsieh family have not addressed the allegations against Andrew Hsieh in subsequent court filings.

On Monday, lawyers for Tony Hsieh’s family filed court documents demanding Lee return more than $625,000 they claimed Lee received from Hsieh.

Tony Hsieh died Nov. 27 at age 46 from injuries suffered in a Connecticut house fire and did not leave a will. His father, Richard, and Andrew Hsieh are overseeing the estate of the former Zappos boss.

Lawyers for Hsieh’s family and Lee’s attorneys could not be reached for comment on Friday.

