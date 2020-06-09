Alleged boogaloo member called ‘extreme threat’; bail reduction denied

The hearing came as an arrest report obtained by the Review-Journal shows the men also had plans to “destroy” federal buildings, including a Lake Mead Recreational Area fee station.

Stephen Parshall, one of three alleged boogaloo movement extremists charged with planning violence at the BLM protests, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Stephen Parshall (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Stephen Parshall, center, one of three alleged boogaloo movement extremists charged with planning violence at the BLM protests, appears in court with his attorney Robert Draskovich, left, at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas judge Tuesday refused to reduce the $1 million bail for Stephen Parshall, one of three suspected members of the extremist boogaloo movement charged with conspiring to firebomb a power station and cause violence at Black Lives Matter protests.

“At this stage, the evidence against him is overwhelming,” said Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan, who found Parshall to be a danger to the community and a flight risk.

During the 45-minute hearing, Deputy District Attorney Michael Dickerson called Parshall, 35, an “extreme threat,” who deserves to remain in custody.

The hearing came as an arrest report obtained by the Review-Journal shows the men also had plans to “destroy” federal buildings, including a Lake Mead Recreational Area fee station.

They are expected to “face additional criminal charges” as the investigation proceeds and digital evidence is reviewed, the report states.

Group members “engaged in physical training, firearms tactics and reconnaissance of various target locations,” according to the report.

Parshall’s co-defendants — Andrew Lyman, 23, and William L. Loomis, 40 — are facing terrorism and explosives charges and separate federal felonies stemming from the conspiracy uncovered by FBI agents who had infiltrated the right-wing extremist group. All three men, who have military backgrounds, caught the attention of authorities during rallies in April and May against the state’s COVID-19 business shutdown.

The judge in the case decided not to allow livestreaming of Tuesday’s court proceedings.

Their arrests are the first in the country of far-right extremists accused of planning to cause harm at the Black Lives Matter protests, according to Joanna Mendelson, associate director of the Center on Extremism for the Anti-Defamation League.

“The alleged plot of this trio illustrates our concerns about extremists using the momentum and societal turmoil to bring their agendas to fruition,” Mendelson told the Review-Journal last week.

The boogaloo movement, which believes in an impending civil war and ultimate societal collapse, is decentralized with no national leaders and largely organizes and recruits on social media.

Parshall’s defense lawyer Robert Draskovich, who filed the bail reduction motion, said late last week that his client denies wrongdoing and has no affiliation with any right-wing groups.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter. German is a member of the Review-Journal's investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing.