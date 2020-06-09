Alleged Boogaloo member in court, asking for bail reduction

Stephen Parshall, who authorities alleged is part of the right-wing boogaloo movement, is seeking to get his $1 million bail reduced. He faces terrorism and explosives charges.

Stephen Parshall (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

One of the three suspected extremists charged with conspiring to firebomb a power station and stirring up violence at Black Lives Matter protests is back in court Tuesday.

Members of the boogaloo movement believe in an impending civil war and ultimate societal collapse.

The hearing comes as an arrest report obtained by the Review-Journal shows the men also had plans to “destroy” federal buildings, including a Lake Mead Recreational Area fee station.

They are expected to “face additional criminal charges” as the investigation proceeds and digital evidence is reviewed, the report states.

Group members “engaged in physical training, firearms tactics and reconnaissance of various target locations,” according to the report.

Parshall’s co-defendants — Andrew Lyman, 23, and William L. Loomis, 40 — are also facingterrorism and explosives charges stemming from the conspiracy uncovered by FBI agents who had infiltrated the extremist group. All three men, who have military backgrounds, caught the attention of authorities during rallies in April and May against the state’s COVID-19 business shutdown.

