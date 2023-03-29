Alleged cult leader Chasing Horse appears in court

Public defenders for Nathan Chasing Horse filed a motion to request the release of evidence that could help his defense.

An alleged cult leader accused of sexually assaulting two women in Clark County is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Nathan Chasing Horse appears in court during his arraignment at North Las Vegas Justice Court, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nathan Chasing Horse at his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to charges that he raped two women at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

An alleged cult leader accused of sexually assaulting two women in Clark County appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, was indicted in February and has pleaded not guilty to 19 felony charges, including sexual assault of a minor under 16, sexual assault, kidnapping, open and gross lewdness and drug trafficking. Prosecutors have accused him of committing crimes across the United States and Canada while operating a cult known as The Circle.

He appeared in court on Tuesday for a hearing on a motion filed this month to compel the release of evidence that would help Chasing Horse’s defense, court records show. His public defenders have requested evidence gathered during the investigation into Chasing Horse, including witness statements in the Nevada investigation and statements gathered by authorities in Arizona and South Dakota.

Chasing Horse is also known for playing Smiles A Lot in the 1990 Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves.”

He was arrested Jan. 31 after police raided his North Las Vegas home, where he lived with up to six women he viewed as wives, according to an arrest report. Two women told police in Clark County that they met Chasing Horse as girls at Native American ceremonies, and were raped by him when they were teenagers. One woman lived with him as his wife for multiple years.

Chasing Horse is also facing charges in federal court, and warrants charging him with sexual assault have been issued by the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana and by Canadian authorities.

