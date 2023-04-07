63°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Courts

Alpine Motel fire civil suits’ settlement approved

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2023 - 11:23 am
 
Las Vegas firefighters respond to the scene of a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel that left 6 ...
Las Vegas firefighters respond to the scene of a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel that left 6 dead in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Clark County District Court judge has signed off on a settlement in civil litigation over the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history.

The lawsuits came in the aftermath of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire on Dec. 21, 2019, which killed six people, injured 13 and displaced 50. The lawsuits named nearly 20 defendants, including the building’s former owner, and the companies accused of failing to maintain its fire alarm system.

“This case was a tragedy for all involved,” Robert Murdock, who is representing the plaintiffs, told the Review-Journal on Friday. “As the court said, this case was complex and difficult for all involved. It has been hard-fought with zealous advocacy; however its conclusion allows the parties to begin the process of moving forward.”

District Judge Maria Gall signed the motion approving the settlement during a closed hearing Thursday morning, according to court records.

In the weeks after the fire, the Review-Journal obtained records showing that inspectors noted 42 fire code violations after the blaze, including the locked rear door, the lack of a functioning sprinkler system and missing or defective smoke detectors in at least 14 locations throughout the building.

The former owner and manager, Adolfo Orozco and Malinda Mier, also are facing criminal charges in connection with the fire. Their preliminary hearing is expected to continue April 24.

Orozco’s attorney, Steven Jaffe, could not immediately be reached Friday morning for comment.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
2
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
3
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
4
Boy slain after he, 2 others tried to rob another kid, police say
Boy slain after he, 2 others tried to rob another kid, police say
5
Historic Westside may see Harlem-themed, 60-story resort
Historic Westside may see Harlem-themed, 60-story resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Settlement reached in Las Vegas’ deadliest residential fire
Settlement reached in Las Vegas’ deadliest residential fire
Testimony resumes in Alpine fire case over faulty fire alarm system
Testimony resumes in Alpine fire case over faulty fire alarm system
Testimony in Alpine fire manslaughter case on hold
Testimony in Alpine fire manslaughter case on hold
Protocol for searching slain reporter’s devices sent back to District Court
Protocol for searching slain reporter’s devices sent back to District Court
Las Vegas business owner charged in Capitol riot
Las Vegas business owner charged in Capitol riot
Lawsuit: Property management should have known resident’s criminal past prior to killing
Lawsuit: Property management should have known resident’s criminal past prior to killing