Courts

Alvin Kamara indicted in connection with Las Vegas Strip brawl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2023 - 1:16 pm
 
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) warms up before an NFL football game against ...
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons puts his helmet on for warmups before an NFL divisi ...
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons puts his helmet on for warmups before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

A grand jury has indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in connection with a brawl last year at a Strip casino, his attorneys confirmed Thursday.

“The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara,” defense attorneys David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Drew Findling wrote in an emailed statement. “He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident.”

Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Kamara last year just after he played in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the day following the alleged attack on Feb. 5, 2022, at The Cromwell. Kamara was initially facing a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery.

Kansas City Chief cornerback Chris Lammons was also charged in connection with the alleged battery, along with co-defendants Percy Harris and Darrin Young.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

