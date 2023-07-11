Alvin Kamara reaches plea deal in alleged brawl at Strip casino

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of breaching the peace in connection with an alleged brawl at a Strip casino last year.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara waits in court for arraignment at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, March 2, 2023. Kamara has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of breaching the peace in connection with an alleged brawl at a Strip casino last year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara waits in court for arraignment at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, March 2, 2023. Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, Darrin Young and Percy Harris were each indicted on a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery in connection with an alleged attack in February 2022 at The Cromwell. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kamara was originally facing a felony count of battery with substantial bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery. He pleaded no contest on Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of breaching the peace, court records show.

According to the plea agreement, Kamara will be required to complete 30 hours of community service and pay more than $100,000 to Darnell Greene for medical bills. Kamara and three other men, including Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, were accused of attacking Greene outside of Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell in February 2022.

Lammons and the other two men, Percy Harris and Darrin Young, have not entered a plea deal, court records show.

