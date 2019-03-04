Another Nevada death row prisoner wants to be executed

Kevin Lisle sits with his attorney Rebecca Blaskey as the verdict is read in his 1996 murder trial. A jury found him guilty in the killing of Kip Logan. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Another death row inmate in Nevada wants to be executed.

Almost exactly two months after condemned prisoner Scott Dozier killed himself in Ely State Prison, convicted Las Vegas murderer Kevin Lisle has indicated that he intends to stop fighting his case, according to court documents filed Monday.

“Given Lisle’s clear intention to waive his appeals with the understanding that he would be put to death, there is every reason to believe Lisle’s execution could and would take place prior to January 30, 2020,” Chief Deputy Attorney General Randall Gilmer wrote.

In the court brief, the prosecutor included a copy of a handwritten motion from Lisle that stated he “hereby WAVES (sic) HIS RIGHT TO APPEAL of his own will with the complete and competent understanding that ELY STATE PRISON EXECUTIONERS will put him to death by leathal (sic) means.”

The motion was signed by Lisle on Feb. 13.

Dozier first waived his appeals in October 2016, and his death wish lingered in the court system before he died by hanging in January.

Lisle, now 48, was convicted in the October 1994 killing of Kip Logan.

The killing occurred when John Melcher, who was driving on a Las Vegas freeway, pulled alongside a Mustang driven by Logan. A jury found that Lisle, the front passenger in Melcher’s van, shot and killed Logan.

Melcher and another passenger testified against Lisle at his trial.

Jurors found Lisle guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and sentenced him to death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

