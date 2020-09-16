Argentinian citizen gets federal prison in child porn case

An Argentinian citizen living in Las Vegas was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison Wednesday for sexually assaulting a child, producing images of the abuse and having hundreds of images and videos of child rape.

Andres Rafael Viola, 36, pleaded guilty in February to sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography. As a term of his sentence, Viola must register as a sex offender for life and pay a $10,000 fine, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

In May 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from Yahoo that Viola sent child pornography using the dark web Tor network, the release stated.

A month later, Viola was arrested at his Las Vegas home, and police learned that he had supervisory control over a child victim. On his electronic devices, investigators found nearly 350 child pornography images and video, including Viola’s sexual exploitation of the child and a curated collection of child pornography from other victims, the release stated.

