Arizona man found guilty in Lake Mead death

An Arizona resident was found guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal personal watercraft crash nearly two years ago at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Bryce Tyrone Verhonich, 47, was found guilty of operating a vessel in a negligent manner, failing to wear a personal flotation device and failing to attach an engine cut-off switch lanyard, according to a U.S. attorney’s office news release.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 5.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 30, 2022, Verhonich and a passenger traveled from his houseboat on a personal watercraft toward Hoover Dam. As conditions worsened, Verhonich made a sharp turning maneuver that resulted in Verhonich and his passenger falling off the watercraft.

Neither Verhonich nor the passenger were wearing life jackets at the time. The passenger’s body was recovered on July 6, 2022.

