Arrest report: Son of Piero’s owner threatened to shoot up restaurant

Officers responded to the business after receiving reports that Evan Glusman texted the restaurant staff that he was “going home to get a gun and f—-ing kill them in the middle of” the restaurant.

The son of the owner of Piero’s Italian Cuisine, accused of taking out an unauthorized $1.5 million loan against the business, threatened to shoot up the restaurant, according to police.

Evan Glusman, 46, was arrested Saturday and booked on a felony count of making a threat or conveying false information about acts of terrorism and a misdemeanor count of harassment.

In Glusman’s arrest report, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to Piero’s, near East Desert Inn and Paradise Roads, after receiving reports that Glusman texted the restaurant manager that he was “going home to get a gun and f—-ing kill them in the middle of” the restaurant, which originally opened in 1982 and was featured in the 1995 movie “Casino.”

Fredrick Glusman, Evan Glusman’s father and owner of Piero’s, told officers that last fall his son defrauded his business, and he had not learned of it until recently, the report said. Advised by a family friend who was investigating the alleged theft, police said, Fredrick Glusman suspended his son’s employment at the restaurant.

The report did not specify Evan Glusman’s role with the restaurant, but his LinkedIn page lists him as a managing partner with Batch Hospitality and president of Piero’s. Batch Hospitality’s website lists Glusman as the operating manager of the restaurant.

Once notified of his suspension, Glusman became “extremely irate,” police said in the report.

“On April 18th, 2025, Evan text messaged Fredrick - ‘I’m done. Sell the restaurant, I didn’t do anything wrong, and I take it to my grave,’” the report read.

A week later, Glusman sent the threatening text to Piero’s manager, also calling him a “snake.” Hours later, he was arrested, police said.

Glusman had not been charged with fraud or theft as of Wednesday, according to court records. A detective in the arrest report said that Metro would seek additional charges at a later time.

Court records indicate that Glusman was released from custody shortly after his arrest, having posted a $20,000 bail. He was ordered to participate in high-level electronic monitoring and was prohibited from owning weapons as conditions of his release. Glusman was also told to stay away from Piero’s.

An attorney for Evan Glusman could not immediately be reached for comment.

