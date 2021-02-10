Arrest warrant issued for ex-311 Boyz gang member in fraud case

Felon and former 311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay and his girlfriend skipped court Wednesday while facing charges of swindling a lender out of more than $700,000.

In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, former 311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas for a preliminary hearing on mortgage fraud charges. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Felon and former 311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay and his girlfriend skipped court Wednesday while facing charges of swindling a lender out of more than $700,000.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Colleen Baharav told the judge that Gazlay had apparently fled to Arizona after he cut off an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet issued after he was released from custody last week.

After his girlfriend, Dana Nee, failed to appear via videoconference for a court appearance in the same case, the prosecutor suggested that she could be with Gazlay.

“When house arrest was trying to convince Mr. Gazlay to come back, they were talking to someone they believed to be Ms. Nee. They weren’t able to identify her by face, obviously, but she appears to be with him at this point,” Baharav said.

District Judge Tierra Jones promptly issued arrest warrants for the pair, both 36, ordering them held without bail should they be found.

Nee’s attorney, Paul Adras, had asked the judge for a week to persuade her to show up to court.

“I’ve had generally really good contact with her until this morning,” Adras said.

Gazlay, a Las Vegas resident, has eight felony convictions and was released from prison in 2019. He made headlines in 2003 as a member of the 311 Boyz — a Las Vegas Valley gang that committed a string of violent acts that culminated with the maiming of a teen with a rock.

In his latest criminal case, Gazlay and Nee, also known as Dana Bevers, are charged in a 2020 mortgage scam that police say defrauded a hard-money lender. They were indicted last week on charges of theft, coercion, conspiracy, forgery, obtaining and using personal information of another, and mortgage lending fraud.

Las Vegas police said Gazlay used identity theft and a string of false documents to persuade a Yuma, Arizona, lender to issue a $707,375 home equity loan to him on a property he did not own. Police said Gazlay then used some of the money to fund a gambling spree in Las Vegas.

While in custody late last month in front of another judge, Gazlay said he had posted bond against his $100,000 bail.

He called the delay in his release from the Clark County Detention Center “an unconstitutional incarceration issue” and spent at least another week behind bars.

His mother, Jeannette Gazlay Arnone, is also charged in the case. She appeared by video, and the judge assigned her a lawyer.

