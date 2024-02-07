52°F
Courts

As Telles murder trial approaches, RJ receives German’s devices

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 11:26 am
 
Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears at a status check in regards to search protocol for German’s devices at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt addresses the court at a hearing for Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Defense attorney Robert Draskovich, left, speaks with his client Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears at a status check in regards to search protocol for German’s devices at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Attorneys are still anticipating moving forward next month with a murder trial for former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, as employees with the Las Vegas Review-Journal have received the personal devices of slain investigative reporter Jeff German.

Telles, 47, is accused of fatally stabbing German outside the reporter’s home in September 2022 over articles German had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official.

Las Vegas police seized multiple computers and German’s phone from his home after his death. A lengthy legal fight ensued as the newspaper fought to prevent investigators from searching through the devices, which could contain information on German’s confidential sources.

Attorneys recently reached an agreement where newspaper employees, instead of a third-party team, will review the material to determine if any information is confidential. In October, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the state’s shield law, which protects journalists from forcibly revealing sources, applies to German’s devices after his death.

During a brief court hearing on Wednesday, Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly said that the Review-Journal has received the devices.

“Because we’ve never had access to the devices, I really don’t know how long it will take them,” she said.

Telles’ jury trial is currently scheduled to begin on March 18.

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich, who made his first appearance on Wednesday representing Telles, said he wants to move forward with the trial next month. Prosecutors also said they anticipate being ready in March.

“He’s looking forward to having his day in court,” Draskovich said following Wednesday’s hearing.

Telles had been acting as his own attorney for nearly a year, after firing several attorneys shortly after his arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, and he has claimed he is both the victim of police misconduct and was framed for German’s killing by a local real estate firm, which has denied the accusation.

Prosecutors have said there is “overwhelming evidence” against Telles, including his DNA that was found underneath German’s fingernails.

Another status check in the case is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

