108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Courts

At least 14 COVID-19 cases at Las Vegas courthouse since June

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2020 - 5:41 pm
 

In a little more than a month since judges, lawyers, plaintiffs and defendants started returning more regularly to the Regional Justice Center, at least 14 people who work at the courthouse have tested positive for COVID-19, according to information compiled by the Review-Journal.

Mirroring guidelines from Gov. Steve Sisolak, Chief Judge Linda Bell has crafted several orders to help those who enter the 17-story downtown building step carefully into the second phase of pandemic recovery.

While foot traffic at the courthouse remains a fraction of its average pace, Clark County’s first District Court jury trial since March is potentially weeks away, as the court system works to summon potential jurors and adhere to social distancing requirements.

On June 1, Las Vegas Justice Court, which operates in the same building, returned conducting more routine procedures, such as arraignments and preliminary hearings for defendants who are either out of custody or jailed, according to Chief Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum.

Since then, Justice Court has reported five positive coronavirus cases, District Court has reported three cases, the Clark County public defender’s office has reported three cases and the district attorney’s office has reported five cases, but two of those employees do not work at the courthouse.

After an employee tests positive, the county’s Risk Management department is notified, and anyone with potential exposure to the infected person receives an email with a boilerplate message that includes information about ongoing “nightly enhanced cleaning efforts” at various offices.

”The Southern Nevada Health District is aware of the situation and will contact individuals directly if they are considered high risk,” the message states. “If you are not contacted directly, your risk of exposure is considered low.”

Face coverings

While bilingual social distancing placards are dotted throughout the courthouse, there’s a standing order that anyone who walks into the courthouse must wear a mask. It’s been a gradual transition, Bell said, even in a building with much a stricter dress code than nearby Fremont Street.

As early as April, Bell emailed the heads of several departments with offices at the courthouse, encouraging them to remind employees — “including lawyers and judges” — to don face coverings.

In an interview last month, Bell said the officials were “receptive to that concern.”

She added: “At the end of the day, it’s just about trying to keep people as safe as possible … It’s incredibly important for the court to have as much protection in place for everybody coming into the courthouse, because not everybody is choosing to be there the way you could choose to go to the mall.”

‘I do not feel safe’

The continuing spread of the virus throughout the valley was met with at least one concern about preventative measures at the courthouse.

In May, after two people in the district attorney’s office tested positive, an employee troubled by staff members gathering in groups without masks filed two anonymous complaints with the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The case was closed in mid-June after officials found that “the hazardous condition(s) no longer exist(s),” according to documents provided to the Review-Journal.

A spokeswoman with the state Department of Business and Industry said that no other coronavirus-related complaints linked to the offices of the public defender or district attorney had been filed.

But in follow-up emails to an OSHA compliance officer last week, the district attorney’s office employee expressed continued concerns, saying that mask wearing was “not enforced in back office areas,” even after a deputy prosecutor tested positive. The staff member also worried that enhanced cleaning measures were not taken and said a used masked had been distributed to workers.

“I do not feel safe nor do many of my coworkers,” one of the emails stated in part. “Many are afraid to come forward in fear of retaliation or just not knowing what to do. We are not safe or being protected in this current environment.”

It’s unclear if the case was reopened.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not respond to requests for comment.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
No Mask Nevada PAC protests Sisolak mandate in Henderson
No Mask Nevada PAC protests Sisolak mandate in Henderson
2
3 arrested in Las Vegas prostitution online sting
3 arrested in Las Vegas prostitution online sting
3
Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases
Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases
4
Las Vegas heat will near 1939 record by Monday
Las Vegas heat will near 1939 record by Monday
5
More layoffs ahead for hotel-casino workers
More layoffs ahead for hotel-casino workers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Arrests Made In Murder Investigation
Nickolas Vonalst, Monika Gonzalez, and a juvenile were arrested following a murder investigation that began on June 23rd, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/YouTube)
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northern Las Vegas - Video
An individual who police say was brandishing a sword was shot and injured by Las Vegas police, prompting a barricade situation in the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, June 23. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman steals truck, fires at officer - Video
Shanita Hearns, 34, of Las Vegas shot at Henderson Police officers after stealing a truck from a gas station at Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on May 31. She was eventually arrested near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after Nevada Highway Patrol officers jumped a median to ram into the side of the truck. (Henderson Police Department)
Mobbed Up - Part Five teaser
A look at some of the interesting reminders of a mob life in the home of Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, featured on the fifth episode of the Mobbed Up podcast. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
A 24-year-old man with a sawed-off shotgun was shot dead by Las Vegas police in front of a red car the man allegedly tried to steal toward the end of car a chase Tuesday with speeds of more than 100 mph through multiple areas of the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in east valley - VIDEO
Las Vegas police on Tuesday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye county detective returns home from hospital - VIDEO
A Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective who was shot in March was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home with family. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
THE LATEST
Ronald Leavell, left, and Scott Gragson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Nevada high court weighs murder charges in DUIs
By / RJ

The Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned why prosecutors in Las Vegas have decided to charge some DUI suspects with murder, evoking commentary on whether race and wealth played a role.

Read More