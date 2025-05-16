Attorney accused of sex trafficking expected to make no contest plea, lawyer says

The Las Vegas attorney has also been accused of plotting with felons to kill a client, an allegation he denied.

A defense attorney for Gary Guymon, the Las Vegas attorney accused of sex trafficking and plotting with felons to kill a client, says his client’s criminal case appears to have reached a resolution.

Guymon, 62, is expected to plead no contest to two counts and have the remaining counts dismissed, his lawyer, Craig Hendricks, said Friday. Hendricks declined to specify which counts would be subject to the plea.

After his arrest, Guymon, a former prosecutor, faced counts of solicitation to commit murder, conspiracy to commit murder, sex trafficking of an adult, three counts of pandering, perjury, coercion with threat of force and three counts of bribing or intimidating a witness.

Court records show that Guymon has not formally entered a plea in Clark County District Court, but is scheduled to be arraigned on May 22.

Police said Guymon intimidated a client into prostitution while maintaining a sexual relationship with her and conspired to have her killed. Guymon’s attorneys previously alleged a “financial motive” was behind his case and that Guymon maintained his innocence.

Guymon, who denied soliciting a murder, was interviewed by police at least twice and sent police 44 emails, plus voicemails and text messages, in which he tried to explain his actions with his client, according to a report. The Metropolitan Police Department also wiretapped his phone.

In a call to a woman identified as his mistress, police reported that he said, “I am not saying I have anything to do with this, but the only way to stop this girl is to kill her. I’m not saying that’s the solution or you know.”

Police said Guymon also encouraged women to engage in prostitution and perform sexual acts.

According to police, Guymon described himself as the “gorilla pimp” of one of the women they interviewed in a message.

A police report said Guymon added: “Offer any resistance, and I just might smash your f——— teeth out of your mouth. Don’t worry. My father and brother will fix them when I have them get around to it, and I’ll pay for that too b——.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

