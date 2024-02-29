Attorney for suspect in judge attack addresses media — WATCH LIVE

Deobra Redden, who is accused of attacking District Judge Mary Kay Holthus in January, was arraigned Thursday morning at the Regional Justice Center.

Deobra Redding, who is accused of attacking a Las Vegas judge in a viral video last week, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan presides over the case of Deobra Redden, who is accused of attacking a Las Vegas judge in January, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A man seen on video attacking a Las Vegas judge pleaded not guilty during a brief court hearing Thursday morning.

Deobra Redden, 31, was indicted on charges including attempted murder, battery, extortion by threat, intimidating a public officer, and willful or wanton disregard of the safety of persons.

He also faces a charge of an unlawful act regarding bodily fluid, after police said he spit on a correction officer at the Clark County Detention Center after he was taken into custody on Jan. 3 after he attacked the judge.

Redden was being sentenced on an attempted battery charge.

When District Judge Mary Kay Holthus indicated she was not going to sentence Redden to probation, Redden jumped over the defense table, ran across the courtroom and launched himself over the judge’s bench, tackling Holthus and slamming her head into a wall, police have said.

An attorney, clerk and uniformed officer pulled Redden off Holthus after he allegedly pulled out a clump of her hair and hit her in the head.

A courtroom marshal who ran after him suffered a head injury after tripping into the judge’s bench. The marshal also suffered a dislocated shoulder.

