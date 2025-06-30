Attorney raises questions after defendant released in death of Reba the bulldog

Prosecutors agreed to release Markeisha Foster on June 30. An attorney for the other defendant suggested that her release could be designed to influence her testimony.

Markeisha Foster, accused of causing death of Reba the bulldog, answers District Court judge Susan Johnson's questions as she appears in court with her attorneys Seth Strickland, left, and Jay Maynard, both public defenders, during a plea guilty hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One of the two defendants in the high-profile death of Reba the bulldog has been released from jail, prompting questions from an attorney for the other defendant.

Markeisha Foster, 30, appeared in court out of jail custody and dressed in civilian clothes Monday. The other defendant, Isaac Laushaul Jr., 32, remains behind bars.

Defense attorney Philip Singer, who represents Laushaul, said Foster’s release may lead her to testify “more favorably.”

“They want to give her more incentive to testify how they want her to,” Singer said.

Singer said he was not suggesting prosecutors intended Foster to testify falsely.

The Clark County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Chief Deputy Public Defender Shane Zeller, who represents Foster, declined to comment.

Foster pleaded guilty to a count of attempt to kill, disfigure or maim an animal of another in a June plea deal that experts have said a judge improperly sealed. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to release her on June 30.

Laushaul and Foster were each indicted on a count of cruelty to animals in December. Authorities accused them of abandoning a pet bulldog, Reba, in a plastic tote that was sealed shut and left outside a Las Vegas supermarket in July.

Reba died of heatstroke and her case became a rallying cry for animal rights advocates and led to “Reba’s Law,” which Gov. Joe Lombardo recently signed. The new law is intended to increase penalties for animal cruelty.

Foster had filed a motion to dismiss her attorneys, which was scheduled to be heard Monday.

Zeller told Chief District Judge Jerry Wiese Foster wanted to withdraw the motion, which Foster confirmed.

Wiese heard the case in place of District Judge Ronald Israel, who was overseeing a trial.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has filed a motion seeking to unseal Foster’s guilty plea, which she made a day after Israel removed the public from his courtroom and tried to hold a secret hearing in her case.

“I still haven’t seen the exhibit that’s under seal,” Singer said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.