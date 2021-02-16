Attorney seeks $360K in legal fees from Tony Hsieh’s estate

A Las Vegas attorney for the late tech entrepreneur Tony Hsieh is seeking more than $360,000 in legal fees, court records show.

A Las Vegas attorney for the late tech entrepreneur Tony Hsieh is seeking more than $360,000 in legal fees, court records show.

In a two-page brief, Puoy Premsrirut offered an “engagement letter and agreement” that “contains confidential and proprietary information” for District Judge Gloria Sturman to review privately.

Hsieh, the former Zappos CEO with an estimated net worth of $840 million, died Nov. 27 at age 46 from complications of smoke inhalation after being injured in a house fire in Connecticut. He left no will, though his father, Richard, and brother Andrew, were appointed as co-special administrators of his estate, meaning his family is likely to inherit the bulk of his fortune.

Investigators have said that Hsieh may have been impaired before he died, pointing to several possible causes of the fire.

Premsrirut was reportedly in Park City, Utah, with Hsieh in September, after police responded to disturbance calls at his home, according to police records.

Premsrirut could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

