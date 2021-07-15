Attorneys announce lawsuit in Las Vegas death of unarmed Black man

Byron Williams, an unarmed Black man, was killed in September 2019 in Las Vegas police custody after repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe.”

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci host a news conference Thursday to announce a lawsuit against the city of Las Vegas and four police officers on behalf of the family of Byron Williams, an unarmed Black man who died in 2019 in police custody. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Byron Williams, shown in an undated photo, died Sept. 5, 2019, after repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” as a Las Vegas police officer knelt on his back. (Romanucci & Blandin)

Civil rights attorneys announced a lawsuit on Thursday against the city of Las Vegas and four police officers on behalf of the family of Byron Williams, an unarmed Black man who died in 2019 in police custody after repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe.”

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci spoke at a news conference in downtown Las Vegas, less than 2 miles away from where Williams was stopped by police for riding his bicycle without a safety light.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department chased Williams and later handcuffed him on the ground in a prone position with an officer’s knee on his head, shoulders and back.

Previously released body camera footage of the pre-dawn encounter on Sept. 5, 2019, revealed that Williams told police he could not breathe at least 24 times.

Civil rights and police accountability activists have drawn comparisons between Williams’ death and the 2014 in-custody death of Eric Garner, a Black man who died after a New York City police officer placed him in a chokehold, and whose final words — “I can’t breathe” — became a symbol in the Black Lives Matter movement.

And yet, the attorneys wrote in a news release ahead of Thursday morning’s conference, Williams’ death “has not received widespread attention.”

Crump and Romanucci say this is, in part, “because the officers turned off their bodycams,” and because a bulk of the footage available in the case was kept secret by Metro for more than a year after Williams’ death.

When released, the videos showed that Williams soon fell silent, and as he lay motionless on the ground, facedown with his hands cuffed behind his back, a group of officers stood around the 50-year-old man, laughing and making jokes.

Williams died an hour later from a combination of causes, including the “prone restraint” used by police and a methamphetamine overdose, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Late last year, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson decided that none of the officers involved in Williams’ death would face charges. Among those officers are Benjamin Vazquez and Patrick Campbell, who stopped Williams and chased him.

It was not immediately clear ahead of Thursday’s news conference which officers will be named as defendants in the lawsuit. Metro has said at least six other officers and a sergeant responded to the scene to provide Vazquez and Campbell backup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

