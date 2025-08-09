Attorneys have only few days before Review-Journal judicial performance survey closes

This is the 14th time that the news organization has spearheaded the survey, which aims to identify the best and worst judges.

Time is running out for lawyers to provide feedback on judges for the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2025 Judicial Performance Evaluation.

This is the 14th time since 1992 that the news organization has spearheaded the survey, which aims to inform voters and identify the best and worst judges.

Clark County attorneys can evaluate 101 appellate, trial and local judges before the poll closes Aug. 15.

Lawyers are eager to provide feedback and so far, hundreds have responded, said Bradley Marianno, director of UNLV’s Center for Research, Evaluation and Assessment, which is conducting the evaluation for the Review-Journal.

Surveyors will be unable to identify the attorneys who submit responses. Lawyers are asked to only assess the judges before whom they have appeared.

The survey asks whether each judge should be retained, and it seeks evaluations of judges’ familiarity with case records, efficiency in court, consistency of behavior, fairness in weighing evidence, accuracy in applying the law, clarity in decisions and impartiality.

“The legal community will provide an important public service here, one that better informs voters ahead of 2026 elections that will be chock-full of judicial races,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said previously.

Attorneys who have not received their survey invitation or who have questions may contact the UNLV research center at createam@unlv.edu or 702-895-4196.

