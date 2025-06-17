Attorneys say they’re ready for trial next year in Tupac slaying

Prosecutors have said Duane “Keffe D” Davis orchestrated a plan to pay back the hip hop star and Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight

Duane "Keffe D" Davis stands in Clark County District Court during a trial readiness status check at the Regional Justice Center on June 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. Davis was indicted on murder charges for his involvement in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/Pool)

Attorneys anticipate being ready for a February trial in the case of the man accused of organizing the 1996 drive-by shooting near the Strip that claimed the life of rapper Tupac Shakur, they said at a Tuesday hearing.

Prosecutors have said Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 62, was the “shot-caller” who orchestrated a plan to pay back the hip hop star and Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight for an attack against Davis’ nephew at the MGM Grand.

Defense attorney Carl Arnold and Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal said Davis’ Feb. 9 trial in the murder case was feasible.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo indicated that picking a jury might not be a challenge, since in a jailhouse battery trial, potential jurors did not know who he was. Davis was found guilty in that case.

“Yes, they did,” Davis said Tuesday of the jurors.

Another hearing is set for Sept. 9.

