Bail hearing postponed for man charged in stabbing death of doctor wife

Shiva Gummi did not appear in court Tuesday because he was again hospitalized after his arrest in the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala.

Shiva Gummi, center, accused of murdering his wife, Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A bail hearing was postponed Tuesday for a 33-year-old man authorities say fatally stabbed his wife, a UNLV medical school graduate.

Attorneys had been set to argue whether Shiva Gummi should be continued to held without bail. According to an arrest report, Gummi called 911 on April 15 to say he fatally stabbed his wife, 28-year-old Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, and that he had stabbed himself repeatedly.

Gummi appeared in court last week in a wheelchair, with a large scar on his neck. On Tuesday, Chief Deputy Public Defender David Westbrook said Gummi has been hospitalized at University Medical Center again after a brief stay in the Clark County Detention Center.

“He really should never have been transported from UMC to CCDC in the first place,” Westbrook said.

Following the hearing, Westbrook said Gummi suffered from “many, many grave injuries,” and will need “significant physical rehabilitation.”

Amsrala, a doctor who graduated from UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine in 2022, had celebrated the end of her first year of residency at University Medical Center with other resident physicians the day before she was killed.

Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia scheduled another bail hearing in the case for May 23.

