Bail hearing set for ex-Las Vegas detective facing murder charge

Retired Las Vegas police detective Pamela Bordeaux remains in a holding cell entrance outside the courtroom during an appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, April 25, 2019. Bordeaux is charged with murder for the fatal shooting of her former son-in-law during a supervised visit with his son at her home. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A retired Las Vegas police detective facing a murder charge appeared before a judge Thursday, and her lawyers asked for a bail hearing.

Pamela Bordeaux, 55, is accused of fatally shooting her former son-in-law Sean Babbitt 10 times inside her home in the northwest valley earlier this week. She remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

Defense attorneys Robert Draskovich and Michael Horvath asked a judge Thursday to address Bordeaux’s custody next week.

Prosecutors have said Babbitt, 32, was “executed” Monday morning as he wrapped up an hourlong visit with his 3-year-old son, Brandon, at Bordeaux’s home on the 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue.

Bordeaux’s lawyers have said she acted in self-defense, and they plan to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Bordeaux, who served for four years in the Army, retired from the Metropolitan Police Department in 2016.

Bordeaux’s daughter had called 911 to report the shooting, authorities said. She was on the second floor of the home with the boy at the time, and officers safely removed the pair through a window using a ladder.

Babbitt worked as a manager for a limousine service and drove for Uber, according to his stepfather, Dan Mandarino. He also worked as a dispatcher with the Nevada Department of Public Safety from June 2013 to July 2015, according to a department spokeswoman.

After Thursday’s brief court hearing, Mandarino gathered with Babbitt’s friends and family. They rejected the idea that Bordeaux was defending herself when she fired her weapon.

“Sean was a pacifist,” Mandarino said. “He was never angry.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.