Bail set at $1 million in fatal stabbing of UNLV student

Prosecutors said that video surveillance showed Isaiah Pierce and Yusuf Mosley in a quarrel before Pierce “sucker punched” Mosley, knocking him back.

Isaiah Pierce, right, accused of fatally stabbing a UNLV student, listens as his attorney Robert O'Brien addresses the court during a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Isaiah Pierce, accused of fatally stabbing a UNLV student, appears in court during a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Isaiah Pierce, accused of fatally stabbing a UNLV student, appears in court during a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas judge determined Tuesday that there was not enough strong, convincing, and indisputable evidence to prove that a man accused of fatally stabbing a UNLV student acted with premeditation.

But Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe told 34-year-old Isaiah Pierce that she was concerned about “the violence that took place by you both during the incident and after the victim was on the ground not getting up.”

Saxe set bail at $1 million for Pierce, whom authorities have said fatally stabbed 46-year-old Army veteran and UNLV urban studies student Yusuf Mosley in the parking lot of a business near East Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road on Sept. 6.

“At one point, the victim does get up and take steps towards you, which is part of why the court did not find proof evident, presumption great of first-degree (murder),” Saxe said. “I think as a whole, there are other instances where it appears the victim is trying to walk away and that you and your co-conspirator seem to attack this individual, ultimately leading to his death.”

Pierce and Mosley did not know each other, according to authorities.

Deputy District Attorney Elan Eldar said that video surveillance showed that the two men were arguing before Pierce “sucker punched” Mosley, knocking him back. According to Eldar, the footage also showed Pierce with a knife in his hand.

Pierce swung at Mosley with a knife, and he fell to the ground, Eldar added. Afterward, Pierce continued to assault the man, kicking him in the chest, spitting on him, and stomping on his head, the prosecutor added.

“It’s not just the fact that he stabbed Yusuf, but also his actions that take place after the fact that show clear and deliberate intent to kill him,” Eldar said.

Pierce’s public defender, Robert O’Brien, stated that before the fight began, security requested that Mosley leave the property because of his unruly behavior, but Mosley refused, starting the melee. O’Brien argued that claims that the fight was “unprovoked’ were inaccurate.

O’Brien also said that Mosley’s autopsy revealed that he had only been stabbed once in the abdomen. But video showed that Pierce was joined by another man who goes by “Jersey,” who also made a stabbing motion toward the victim’s body during the fight, the defense attorney said.

Court records show that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Nazzir Esserry in connection with Mosley’s death.

“There are two main reasons why the state hasn’t met its burden,” O’Brien said. “One, they have an identity problem because this is by melee, and this is not as simple as the state would like it to be.”

At one point during the escalating fight, O’Brien said, Mosley “continued to hold a fighter’s stance.”

“Even if you were to say that Mr. Pierce was holding the knife, things are happening fast, and Mr Mosley is continuing to advance when he gets off the ground. That falls more into the heat of passion or voluntary manslaughter territory,” O’Brien said.

Saxe ruled that Pierce could not legally be held without bail. After hearing bail arguments from the attorneys, the judge sided with prosecutors who asked that Pierce’s bail be set at $1 million, an amount O’Brien said was “far beyond” what Pierce could afford.

Saxe noted that the defendant has few ties to the community and a prior domestic violence-related conviction.

Pierce is due in court again on Oct 8.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.