Bail set at $100,000 for suspect in first Metro traffic fatality of 2026

Edward Dias is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting a woman who was walking in the roadway.

Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, on Las Vegas Boulevard South near East Russell Road in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)

Edward Dias, 77, who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash, appears for an initial appearance with defense attorney Michael Pariente on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bail was set at $100,000 on Friday for a man accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash was the first 2026 traffic fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Edward Dias, 77, of Pomona, California, faces a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death. The collision occurred just after 1 a.m. New Year’s Day on South Las Vegas Boulevard near East Russell Road, according to police.

The 43-year-old victim was walking in a travel lane of Las Vegas Boulevard when she was struck, Metro said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Richard Scow and defense attorney Michael Pariente agreed on $100,000 bail, the amount Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer ordered.

Because of the agreement, neither side presented any arguments about the facts of the case.

Dias is due back in court Tuesday.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.