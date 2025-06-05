Bail set at $150K for Las Vegas woman accused of fatal hit and run

Karen Cannon, 63, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a May 13 crash in which she allegedly struck 32-year-old Patrick Deloriea as he tried to cross Rainbow Boulevard, near Vegas Drive.

Karen Cannon, 63, arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on North Rainbow Boulevard at Vegas Drive, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, June 5, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas woman accused of fatally hitting a pedestrian with her Tesla and then driving away has been held on $150,000 bail, court records show.

Karen Cannon, 63, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a May 13 crash in which she allegedly struck 32-year-old Patrick Deloriea as he tried to cross Rainbow Boulevard, near Vegas Drive. Deloriea was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cannon faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and a duty to stop at a scene of an accident.

During Cannon’s initial appearance, Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum ruled that monetary bail would be the least restrictive way to ensure she would return to court. If she makes bail, Cannon will be put on high-level electronic monitoring and will not be allowed to drive, according to court records.

She is expected to appear in court again on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

