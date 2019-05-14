Bail set at $1M for Las Vegas mother accused of drowning daughter, 2

Linette Warrichaiet, 44, faces one count of murder for allegedly drowning her daughter, Kiersten Linette Boedicker, on Saturday afternoon.

Linette Boedicker, accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in bathtub, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Las Vegas.

A judge on Tuesday set bail at $1 million for a mother accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub in a northeast Las Vegas apartment.

Linette Warrichaiet, 44, who also goes by Linette Boedicker, faces one count of murder for allegedly drowning her daughter, Kiersten Linette Boedicker, on Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas police found the girl fully clothed and floating face-up in the bathtub at the Sunset Terrace apartments, 2855 N. Walnut Road.

Police have said she held the girl under the water until she stopped breathing and then made the 911 call to report that Kiersten had “drowned.”

In court, Deputy Public Defender Sarah Hawkins had asked Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure to set bail at $50,000, pointing out that Warrichaiet had no history of violence and has lived in the valley for five years.

The child’s cause and manner of death had not been determined by the coroner’s office.

Warrichaiet ignored a dispatcher’s instructions to pull her daughter out of the water and perform CPR, according to police.

An officer arrived within five minutes of the call, but the woman didn’t open the door for almost two minutes, police said.

Police had been called to the same apartment unit just Saturday morning for a “domestic disturbance,” but police have not released further details about the incident. Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said Monday that officers “determined no crime was committed at the time.”

