Bail set at $2.5M for Las Vegas man in death of adopted son

A judge set bail at $2.5 million on Wednesday for Ross Strauss, 64, who faces a murder charge in the death of his special-needs son.

Brandon Strauss, who had been adopted as an infant, had numerous health issues and required his parents’ assistance with routine activities such as bathing and dressing, took daily medication for seizures, and was diagnosed with Down syndrome and autism.

The 21-year-old man was found unresponsive in his room late on Feb. 20, according to the report. Police initially were told he had suffered a seizure, fallen in the shower and burned himself on Feb. 19.

Yolanda Strauss, 63, who is his adoptive mother, also faces a murder charge and is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Metropolitan Police Department officers called the parents’ decision not to seek medical help for the burns their son suffered in the shower “contrary to the actions of a reasonable person,” according to an arrest report.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for next month.

