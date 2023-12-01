Bail set at $500K for DUI suspect in trooper deaths

A 46-year-old man charged in the deaths of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers faced a judge Friday morning.

A police procession for a slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper moves towards the coroner’s office in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Two Nevada State Troopers were struck and killed Thursday morning while conducting a motorist assist on northbound Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A 46-year-old man charged in the deaths of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers had his bail set at $500,000 by a judge Friday morning.

During a brief court appearance on Friday, a prosecutor said that the driver, Jemarcus Williams, was “heavily intoxicated” at the Palms casino shortly before the crash. The prosecutor said that casino security officers threatened to call police if Williams got into his vehicle, but that Williams walked toward the sidewalk and hid behind a tree until the security officers left the area.

Authorities said the troopers were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday morning while assisting another motorist on northbound Interstate 15 near D street.

Williams faces two counts each of reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in death and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

The troopers had stopped on the highway at 3:23 a.m. to check on a motorist who appeared to be asleep at the wheel when another vehicle struck the troopers and drove away, according to Metro Deputy Chief Branden Clarkson.

One trooper died at the scene, Clarkson said, while the other was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

A search for the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white Chevrolet HHR, led authorities to an apartment complex near J Street and Monroe Avenue, and a suspect was taken into custody.

