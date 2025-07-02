Bail set for defendant in Reba the bulldog’s death, lawyer says

One of the people accused of causing a Las Vegas bulldog’s death needs bail because his mother is sick and needs his help, according to his attorney.

Isaac Laushaul Jr., accused of involvement in the death of Reba the bulldog, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Dec. 23, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A judge set bail at $100,000 Wednesday for one of the defendants accused of causing Reba the bulldog’s death, the suspect’s attorney said.

The bail for Isaac Laushaul Jr., 32, was determined by District Judge Ronald Israel, according to defense lawyer Philip Singer. The impetus for asking for bail at this point was that Laushaul’s mother is sick and needs his help, the attorney said.

Laushaul and Markeisha Foster, 30, were both indicted in December on a count of cruelty to animals. Authorities accused them of abandoning a pet bulldog, Reba, in a sealed plastic container left outside a Las Vegas supermarket in July.

Reba died of heatstroke. Her case has been closely followed by animal rights advocates and led to “Reba’s Law,” which was recently signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo and is intended to stiffen animal cruelty penalties.

Singer said that prosecutors requested $500,000 bail and that he asked Israel to release his client on his own recognizance.

Laushaul will try to post bond, the lawyer said.

Foster has pleaded guilty to a count of attempt to kill, disfigure or maim an animal of another. She already has been released from jail and is expected to testify against Laushaul. An exhibit attached to her plea agreement shows that she has promised to “cooperate voluntarily” with police and prosecutors.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal fought successfully to have Foster’s plea agreement unsealed. She entered her plea before District Judge Susan Johnson a day after Israel removed the public from his courtroom in an attempt to hold a secret hearing.

