87°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Bail set for defendant in Reba the bulldog’s death, lawyer says

Isaac Laushaul Jr., accused of involvement in the death of Reba the bulldog, appears in court a ...
Isaac Laushaul Jr., accused of involvement in the death of Reba the bulldog, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Dec. 23, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Duane "Keffe D" Davis appears in Clark County District Court for a trial readiness status check ...
Judge denies Tupac shooting suspect’s request for new battery trial
Public defender Kelsey Bernstein argues a motion to reconstruct the record regarding juror note ...
Robert Telles trial judge defends handling of juror note about ‘hung jury’
Ronald Mortensen is advised by his attorney, David Westbrook, as he pleads guilty to second-deg ...
Ex-Las Vegas police officer with overturned murder conviction pleads guilty to lesser charges, allowing release
Guilty plea unsealed in Reba animal abuse case in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2025 - 2:20 pm
 

A judge set bail at $100,000 Wednesday for one of the defendants accused of causing Reba the bulldog’s death, the suspect’s attorney said.

The bail for Isaac Laushaul Jr., 32, was determined by District Judge Ronald Israel, according to defense lawyer Philip Singer. The impetus for asking for bail at this point was that Laushaul’s mother is sick and needs his help, the attorney said.

Laushaul and Markeisha Foster, 30, were both indicted in December on a count of cruelty to animals. Authorities accused them of abandoning a pet bulldog, Reba, in a sealed plastic container left outside a Las Vegas supermarket in July.

Reba died of heatstroke. Her case has been closely followed by animal rights advocates and led to “Reba’s Law,” which was recently signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo and is intended to stiffen animal cruelty penalties.

Singer said that prosecutors requested $500,000 bail and that he asked Israel to release his client on his own recognizance.

Laushaul will try to post bond, the lawyer said.

Foster has pleaded guilty to a count of attempt to kill, disfigure or maim an animal of another. She already has been released from jail and is expected to testify against Laushaul. An exhibit attached to her plea agreement shows that she has promised to “cooperate voluntarily” with police and prosecutors.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal fought successfully to have Foster’s plea agreement unsealed. She entered her plea before District Judge Susan Johnson a day after Israel removed the public from his courtroom in an attempt to hold a secret hearing.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES