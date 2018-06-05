Bail set for Las Vegas father charged in toddler’s shooting death

A Las Vegas judge set bail at $75,000 Tuesday for a man charged in connection with the shooting death of his 2-year-old son.

Calling the death of Messiah Logan “tragic” but “avoidable,” Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson said she considered “two very different versions” of how a 9 mm handgun ended up in the the northeast valley home last month with the boy’s father, Michael Logan, who faces charges of child abuse or neglect.

Defense attorney Doug Crawford said Logan, 26, was unlikely to post bail before his son’s June 15 funeral. The defendant also is being held on a parole violation and a charge of possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

“In my opinion, that will compound an awful accidental tragedy,” Crawford told the judge.

The attorney has said Logan was asleep at the time of the May 30 shooting and immediately tried to render aid after he heard the gun blast. Police have said a boy, about 10 years old, fired the shot that killed Messiah.

Prosecutors have said Logan knew the gun was in the home.

