Bail set for man accused in fire outside Las Vegas police headquarters

The 35-year-old man is accused of burning pine trees between Metropolitan Police Department headquarters and an apartment complex.

Christian Vega stands before a judge for his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A judge set bail at $50,000 on Monday for a man accused of setting foliage on fire outside the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

Christian Vega, 35, was arrested Sunday in connection with the Saturday fire, which police said the Las Vegas Fire Department quickly extinguished. The fire caused no injuries and damaged no buildings.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Ercan Iscan said Vega was captured on surveillance video attempting to light two fires and succeeding with one, which burned out two pine trees.

Public defender Jamie Leavitt said Vega did not have a recent violent criminal history and noted that he was cooperative.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum said she had concerns about Vega’s danger to the community and the likelihood he would reappear in court. He had 15 prior failures to appear, she said.

A police report accused Vega of lighting two paper plates on fire and causing trees to burn between Metro and an apartment complex, according to the judge.

Besides the bail, she ordered Vega to stay away from police headquarters.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.