Bail set for teen charged with killing Las Vegas security guard

Anthony Okelberry, who is charged with fatally shooting a security guard, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge set bail at $250,000 on Wednesday for a 16-year-old charged in the shooting death of a security guard in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

In addition to facing a murder charge, Anthony Okelberry faces counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a credit card without the cardholder’s consent.

The charges are linked to 75-year-old Hursey Dale Addison’s death on April 22, police have said.

Addison was shot in the head while patrolling an apartment complex on the 5500 block of South Mountain Vista Street. Police said he was unarmed.

Metro said Okelberry was found with some of the security guard’s belongings.

In Nevada, minors 16 or older accused of murder are automatically certified as adults in the court system.

